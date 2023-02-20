New analysis of NHS data has revealed that Portsmouth has the fourth worst patient coverage in England, with 131 registered GPs. The NHS Digital data looked at at the total number of patients registered at GP practices throughout England and considered the total number of GPs working in each practice area.

A spokesman for Tracker, a procurement contract database, said: ‘By grouping patients and GPs by their Integrated Care Boards, this data offers a fascinating insight into which areas GPs are likely to be feeling the most strain, and where patients will more likely struggle to see a practitioner.

North Harbour Medical Practice will close its doors for good this year. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘The data, which looked at 62.2m patient registrations across 106 different care boards, found that on average there is one GP for every 1,344 patients.

‘While patients are not going to be split evenly among each GP, the findings offer an insight into which areas are likely to experience further pressure.’

It comes as pressure continues to mount on NHS services across Portsmouth.

North Harbour Medical Group is due to close this spring after long-running recruitment issues.

The NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board is aiming to have completed all patient moves by April 2023.