NHS in Portsmouth: Staffing concerns after data reveals one GP for every 1,700 patients
Every GP in Portsmouth has roughly 1,774 patients on their books, according to statistics.
New analysis of NHS data has revealed that Portsmouth has the fourth worst patient coverage in England, with 131 registered GPs. The NHS Digital data looked at at the total number of patients registered at GP practices throughout England and considered the total number of GPs working in each practice area.
A spokesman for Tracker, a procurement contract database, said: ‘By grouping patients and GPs by their Integrated Care Boards, this data offers a fascinating insight into which areas GPs are likely to be feeling the most strain, and where patients will more likely struggle to see a practitioner.
‘The data, which looked at 62.2m patient registrations across 106 different care boards, found that on average there is one GP for every 1,344 patients.
‘While patients are not going to be split evenly among each GP, the findings offer an insight into which areas are likely to experience further pressure.’
It comes as pressure continues to mount on NHS services across Portsmouth.
North Harbour Medical Group is due to close this spring after long-running recruitment issues.
The NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board is aiming to have completed all patient moves by April 2023.
Now the NHS has written to affected residents, asking them to chose their new GP practice from a selection of options – although this has also stirred up problems with a ‘postcode lottery’ over which alternatives they have been offered.