NHS staff can win a year of free travel on Stagecoach buses and coaches - here's how
The giveaway is running now until July 12 on the operator’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by asking people to nominate someone who works for the NHS who will then be entered into the prize draw.
Stagecoach has previously supported the NHS by offering more than 20 NHS trusts discounted travel for staff.
Sales and marketing director for Stagecoach Harriet Hughes-Payne said: ‘The NHS are a key to our local communities, and we are proud to serve staff and patients across the country, helping them get to their appointments or jobs supporting the NHS.
‘We wanted to mark this occasion by offering a token of our appreciation to someone who works for the NHS by gifting them a year’s free travel and we look forward to finding out who the deserving winner will be.’