The national annual survey is one of the largest workforce surveys in the world and is carried out every year to improve staff experiences across the NHS.

Solent NHS Trust ranked among the best when compared with other combined community, learning disability and mental health trusts and was found to be top performing in five out of the nine key themes, and above average in the other four.

Some 68.4 per cent of staff responded to the annual survey – Solent’s best ever response rate.

Solent NHS Trust has today (9 March 2023) recorded its best response rate and has sustained positive results in the annual NHS Staff Survey

Solent NHS Trust Chief Executive, Andrew Strevens, said: ‘The biggest asset to the NHS is our workforce. We have a brilliant team here in Solent and we put a big focus on making sure that we create a great place to work, a place where people feel supported, can be themselves and deliver great care.

‘The results, which are testament to the commitment and dedication of everyone in Solent, demonstrate that as a trust we have a compassionate and inclusive culture with people sharing that they feel that their role makes a difference and that they feel a strong personal attachment to their team where they are really valued.’

The survey also highlighted areas for improvement.