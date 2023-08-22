NHS urges people to avoid emergency departments if possible over bank holiday weekend

The NHS is urging people to make sure they know where to go over this period – whether that is visiting an urgent treatment centre, heading to your local pharmacy, or by contacting 111. However, anyone needing emergency medical attention should continue to come forward as normal.

Dr Tim Cooper, deputy chief medical officer for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, said: “As we look forward to another bank holiday weekend, a reminder that local pharmacists can provide expert advice on medication as well as many common illnesses and injuries.

“Pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals, with five years training, and can help with advice on tummy troubles, managing fevers, sprains and strains, sore throats and hay fever. If you or a member of your family need support this bank holiday weekend and aren’t sure where to go, pharmacists can often help or advise you if you should contact NHS 111 for further medical advice or treatment.

NHS is urging people to avoid A&E departments if possible over the August bank holiday weekend

“You can also contact NHS 111 online 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 111.nhs.uk and the team can find the right support for you, including access to mental health support.”

Consultants who are members of the BMA will take strike action for 48 hours from 7am on Thursday. This is the second time during this round of industrial action that consultants are taking strike action.

If you have an urgent medical problem and you are not sure what to do, visit 111 online at 111.nhs.uk. Urgent Treatment Centres and pharmacies are equipped to deal with minor injuries, such as cuts or sprains. Please only go to QA Hospital’s emergency department for life-threatening accidents and emergencies. Details of pharmacies and Urgent Treatment Centres can be found here.

Patients with appointments booked on strike days will be contacted by the NHS if their appointment needs to be rescheduled due to industrial action. If you have not been contacted, you should attend your appointment as planned.

Dr Lara Alloway, joint chief medical officer for the care board said: “We are asking you to help your local NHS by taking simple steps during industrial action to look after yourselves, your loved ones and to check in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

“No one should put off seeking urgent care in an emergency during the strike action, however we are urging people to only attend our emergency departments if it is a life-threatening situation.

The NHS has published the opening times of pharmacies across Hampshire over the August bank holiday weekend here: tinyurl.com/3tudkd2x. The details are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.

You are advised to contact the pharmacy before attending to ensure they are open and have the medication you require. You can also visit nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy to find a pharmacy near you.