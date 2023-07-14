NHS urges people to think about how they use services during strike period

Junior doctor members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are currently on strike until 7am on Tuesday. Consultant members of the BMA are due to strike from 7am on Thursday, July 20 until 7am on Saturday, July 22.

Both actions relate to an ongoing dispute between unions and the government over pay.

Chris Evans, deputy chief executive and chief operating officer, at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “Our teams are working hard to continue providing safe patient care and minimise disruption during this period of industrial action. If you have not heard from us directly, please continue to attend any appointments as planned. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused if we have had to reschedule your appointment with us.

From left - Dr Emma Norris, Dr Bea Gardner, Dr Cloe Parfitt, Dr Lindsay Merry and Miss Libby Brewin on a picket line outside QA Hospital in April. on Thursday. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

“Going into the weekend, I’d like to remind everyone that the Emergency Department will remain open but should only be used for those with urgent or emergency care needs. Patients may be directed to more appropriate services when necessary. Please use NHS 111 online if you aren’t sure where is best to get the help you need.”

If you need medical care please contact your GP Practice as usual.