Mona Southorn

The first meeting of the Southsea Tinnitus Support Group takes place next Tuesday at Havelock Community Centre, Fawcett Road, PO4 0LQ (3.30pm).

The group plans to meet on the last Tuesday of the month going forward.

It is estimated that over 24,000 people experience tinnitus in Portsmouth and Southsea alone, and 7.6 million people across the UK - around one in every seven adults.

Facilitated by volunteer Mona Southorn, a Tinnitus UK befriender, the aim of the group is to give people experiencing tinnitus and/or hyperacusis (sound sensitivity) the opportunity to meet and connect with each other in a calm environment.

Mona explained: ‘My aim in starting a local support group is to create a space where no one feels that they should suffer alone, and where the shared experience allows for a greater understanding.’

Emily Ducker, Tinnitus UK Volunteer and Support Group Officer, added: Being with other people who have tinnitus, listening to their experiences and how they manage it, can be a huge help to people who are struggling with their tinnitus.

‘It is amazing seeing the difference it can make, especially those who have recently been diagnosed.’

Tinnitus is defined as the experience of sounds with no external source, most commonly ringing or buzzing, but sometimes experienced as whooshing, clicking or even music.

Many people aren’t troubled by sounds they hear, but for around 10% the condition has a significant impact on their quality of life, often linked to stress, anxiety or sometimes depression.

Emily said: ‘Tinnitus can be an isolating condition, with friends and family struggling to understand how it feels to adapt to the presence of loud or persistent noises.

‘Some people choose to bring a partner or family member to the meetings, which can often help everyone understand more about the condition and its effect.’