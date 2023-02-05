Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff in England are set to walk out on Monday, with nurses due to strike again on Tuesday and ambulance crews and call handlers returning to the picket lines on Friday.

In a message on social media, Portsmouth University Hospitals NHST said: ‘Strike action is taking place at the QA site in Cosham tomorrow and Tuesday.

‘If you have an appointment planned for 6 or 7 February 2023 we will contact you if you are affected. If you do not hear from us please attend your appointment as planned.’

Nurses striking outside Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portmsouth, on January 18, 2023 Photos by Alex Shute

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen said Monday ‘will be the biggest day of industrial action in the 75-year history of the NHS.’