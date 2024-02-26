Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tina Jackson, a family liaison officer for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), has been nominated for Operational Support Worker of the Year in the Our Health Heroes Awards. Tina is nominated alongside two other candidates with the voting now open to decide who get the gold, silver or bronze award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards are arranged by Skills for Health, a not-for-profit organisation that represents healthcare workers and supports their development. The nomination states: "Tina has shown exceptional compassion and initiative in aiding patients’ rehabilitation and recovery by facilitating vital connections with their loved ones. Recognised as a pillar of strength by both patients and colleagues, she consistently goes above and beyond her duties, whether it’s arranging virtual reunions for isolated families or providing essential support during difficult hospital stays."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad