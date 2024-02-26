Our Health Heroes Awards: Portsmouth's Tina Jackson nominated for Operational Support Worker of the Year
Tina Jackson, a family liaison officer for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), has been nominated for Operational Support Worker of the Year in the Our Health Heroes Awards. Tina is nominated alongside two other candidates with the voting now open to decide who get the gold, silver or bronze award.
The awards are arranged by Skills for Health, a not-for-profit organisation that represents healthcare workers and supports their development. The nomination states: "Tina has shown exceptional compassion and initiative in aiding patients’ rehabilitation and recovery by facilitating vital connections with their loved ones. Recognised as a pillar of strength by both patients and colleagues, she consistently goes above and beyond her duties, whether it’s arranging virtual reunions for isolated families or providing essential support during difficult hospital stays."
Tina was thrilled to be nominated but also ensured that she credited her colleagues. She said: "I am delighted to be nominated and so proud to be a small part of an amazing team. I can honestly say it’s an extremely rewarding role and I am very fortunate to have met some wonderful patients along the way.” Chief Nurse of PHU, Liz Rix, added: “This nomination is so well deserved for Tina. She is an integral part of our Family Liaison team, who support patients and their families across our hospital."
The voting closes for awards at 11.59pm on Tuesday, March 5 with the winners announced at an awards ceremony, hosted by Professor Alice Roberts, on Tuesday, April 16.