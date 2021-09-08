Paul Smith, OBE, from Cosham. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Paul Smith OBE, from Cosham, who is living with life-changing effects following a road traffic accident 30 years ago is taking on an extraordinary part wheelchair, part crawl ascent of Snowdon for Brain Tumour Research.

Living with PTSD and depression, constant migraines and pain all over his body, Paul, 62, is determined to ascent the 1,085 metres on September 11 via the miners’ and pyg tracks.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Smith, OBE, from Cosham. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

He said: ‘Since my road traffic accident, I have dedicated my life to working and raising money for charities.

‘I wheeled my way the 426 metres up the Rock of Gibraltar, but climbing Snowdon is going to be a whole different ball game. The route is rocky and often very steep – with gradients of 1:3 and 1:4. At times I know it will be too difficult to wheel myself and I am just going to have to use my arms and drag myself up.’

Paul, who lost his maternal grandmother to a brain tumour, has been training in his wheelchair around Cosham, wheeling up to 12 miles at a time.

‘I am hoping to complete the climb in five hours and will be motivated by thinking of all the families who have been devastated by a loved one’s brain tumour diagnosis, facing an uncertain future,’ he said.

‘I can’t imagine being in the position that many brain tumour patients find themselves in when they are told by doctors that nothing more can be done. My dearest wish is to help stop the devastation and fund the fight to find a cure. I hope that what I am doing will inspire others to donate to help make a difference.’

SEE ALSO: Pantries in city tackle food poverty

He will be supported in his epic challenge by a support team which includes Steve Lee Robinson, a sports therapist, lead guide Sean Broderick, Alan Smith, another guide, and team support and photographer Karen Morling.

Less than 12 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years, compared with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers.

To make a donation visit justgiving.com/fundraising/paulchallengesnowdon.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron