Jonathan Allison, left, who has terminal brain cancer, marries his partner of 40 years Jane Picture: Sasha Clarke

Paulsgrove dad-of-four Jonathan Allison, 59, was dealt the devastating blow of being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer on Father’s Day, June 20.

Despite being with his partner Jane for 40 years, the pair had never got round to tying the knot.

Paulsgrove dad Jonathan Allison

With time running out for the former Hilsea Shell garage manager, the pair decided to get married.

But with paperwork potentially taking ‘months and months’ the neurology department at the hospital helped push through documents to secure a special licence to ensure Jonathan and Jane could be man and wife.

It meant they were finally able to get married on July 19 at home after hasty arrangements were made for a registrar to carry out the service.

Daughter Sasha Clarke, 34, said: ‘My dad and mum always said they would get married but it never happened for one reason or another.

Jonathan Allison marries his partner Jane Picture: Sasha Clarke

‘They decided to get married once he was ill. It all happened so quickly after the hospital helped push things through and fought our back the whole way to get it done.

‘It could have taken months and months for it to happen otherwise and he might not be here then.

‘We couldn’t have done it without them. They got a special licence and the registrar came to their home very quickly and did it.

‘It was a special but upsetting occasion.’

As a show of gratitude to the hospital, the family have embarked on a charity fundraiser to donate to the department - and have raised £3,425.

On Saturday night at Cosham Conservative Club, they held a raffle with an array of prizes. ‘It was a good turnout,’ Sasha said. ‘The whole community came together. The club ended up donating the £50 deposit we paid to hold the event there too.

‘Dad wasn’t well enough to be there but he was happy to know we’ve raised the money for the neurology department.’

The family also have other fundraising plans lined up with Sasha saying it ‘helps to lift us as a family as we all stand together’.

She added: ‘We want to make our dad proud.’

Speaking of her dad, Sasha said: ‘He’s a local man who everyone knows after working as manager at the Shell garage in Hilsea for years and is very well liked.’

