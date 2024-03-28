Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Selected pharmacies will be open across Portsmouth to deal with emergency prescriptions as well as provide help and advise for those who need it.

A pharmacist can also help, offering treatment advice, recommend remedies and give guidance on giving medicines to children for issues such as colds minor cuts, bites, and rashes. No appointment is necessary to see a local pharmacist and most have private consultation areas.

Asda Pharmacy - The Bridge Centre

Asda Pharmacy at The Bridge Shopping Centre, Somers Road North, Portsmouth, will open from 10am to 4pm on Good Friday, will be shut on Easter Sunday and open from 10am to 4pm on the Monday.

The Bridge Centre in Fratton Road.

Bobat Pharmacy

Bobat Pharmacy 92 Tangier Road, Portsmouth, will close on Friday, open from 2pm to 5pm on Easter Sunday, and shut on Monday.

Drayton Prime Pharmacy

Drayton Prime Pharmacy at 274 Havant Road, Drayton, will open from 10am to 4pm on Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday.

Lalys Pharmacy

Lalys Pharmacy at 1 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, will shut on Good Friday and Easter Monday, but opens from 9am to 8pm on Easter Sunday

Morrisons Pharmacy

Morrisons Pharmacy at the Commercial Centre, Anchorage Road, Portsmouth, will open from 9am to 5pm on Good Friday but shuts on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Tesco Pharmacy