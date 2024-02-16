News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth dentists: 24 of the best dentists in the city according to Google reviews including Perfect Smile and Specialist Endodontic

They say a good dentist is hard to find, but Portsmouth has a number of practices that have been rated highly by its patients.
By Joe Williams
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:59 GMT

With NHS dental waiting lists remaining large due to limited capacity and increased demand, we thought we would look at the best dentists that the city has to offer to help you find the right one. The criteria to make this list was any dental practices that have a rating of more than 4 out of 5 and that have a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

Here are 24 of Portsmouth’s best ranked dentists in no particular order:

1. Portsmouth Dental Practices

Here are 24 of the best rated dentists in Portsmouth

Kingston Crescent Dental in North End has a 4.2 rating from 62 Google reviews. One patient said: "Really nice Calm place, dentist was really good with our 5 year old son."

2. Kingston Crescent Dental

Kingston Crescent Dental in North End has a 4.2 rating from 62 Google reviews. One patient said: "Really nice Calm place, dentist was really good with our 5 year old son."

Stubbington Avenue Dental Practice in North End has a rating of 4.8 from 12 Google reviews. One patient said: "Super friendly and helpful staff, treatment always been excellent"

3. Stubbington Avenue Dental Practice

Stubbington Avenue Dental Practice in North End has a rating of 4.8 from 12 Google reviews. One patient said: "Super friendly and helpful staff, treatment always been excellent"

Hilsea Dental Clinic on London Road, Hilsea has a 4.3 rating based on 151 Google reviews. One patient said: "I received a brilliant service for my son from reception and dentist."

4. Hilsea Dental Clinic

Hilsea Dental Clinic on London Road, Hilsea has a 4.3 rating based on 151 Google reviews. One patient said: "I received a brilliant service for my son from reception and dentist."

