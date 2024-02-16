With NHS dental waiting lists remaining large due to limited capacity and increased demand, we thought we would look at the best dentists that the city has to offer to help you find the right one. The criteria to make this list was any dental practices that have a rating of more than 4 out of 5 and that have a minimum of 10 Google reviews.
Here are 24 of Portsmouth’s best ranked dentists in no particular order:
1. Portsmouth Dental Practices
Here are 24 of the best rated dentists in Portsmouth Photo: Google / Adobe
2. Kingston Crescent Dental
Kingston Crescent Dental in North End has a 4.2 rating from 62 Google reviews. One patient said: "Really nice Calm place, dentist was really good with our 5 year old son." Photo: Alex Shute
3. Stubbington Avenue Dental Practice
Stubbington Avenue Dental Practice in North End has a rating of 4.8 from 12 Google reviews. One patient said: "Super friendly and helpful staff, treatment always been excellent" Photo: Google
4. Hilsea Dental Clinic
Hilsea Dental Clinic on London Road, Hilsea has a 4.3 rating based on 151 Google reviews. One patient said: "I received a brilliant service for my son from reception and dentist." Photo: Google