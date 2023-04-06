The British Medical Association has confirmed that industrial action will take place at QA in Cosham next week which runs from 7am on Tuesday, April 11 to 7am on Saturday, April 15. The hospital is contacting some of its patients to postpone their appointments as a result of the strike action, which is also taking place nationally.

The hospital trust said its emergency department will remain open for those who need urgent care, but it urged people to only visit A&E with life threatening injuries or illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: “While pay is a matter for Government and the trade unions, we value our staff and want to see a resolution as soon as possible to ensure we can continue to focus on providing high quality patient care. We are communicating directly with patients if there is a need to change planned care. Please help us by only attending the Emergency Department if you need life-saving care and use your GP, Pharmacy or NHS 111 for help and advice.”

The BMA has put in a claim for a 35 per cent pay rise to make up for what it says is 15 years of below-inflation wage rises. However the government has said the claim unrealistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad