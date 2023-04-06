News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
4 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
6 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
7 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
7 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
8 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

Portsmouth doctors set to take part in four-day strikes with QA contacting some hospital patients to postpone their appointments

Junior doctors from Queen Alexandra Hospital are set to go on strike for the second time this year as part of a four-day walk-out over pay and conditions.

By Kelly Brown
Published 6th Apr 2023, 23:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 23:12 BST

The British Medical Association has confirmed that industrial action will take place at QA in Cosham next week which runs from 7am on Tuesday, April 11 to 7am on Saturday, April 15. The hospital is contacting some of its patients to postpone their appointments as a result of the strike action, which is also taking place nationally.

The hospital trust said its emergency department will remain open for those who need urgent care, but it urged people to only visit A&E with life threatening injuries or illnesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: “While pay is a matter for Government and the trade unions, we value our staff and want to see a resolution as soon as possible to ensure we can continue to focus on providing high quality patient care. We are communicating directly with patients if there is a need to change planned care. Please help us by only attending the Emergency Department if you need life-saving care and use your GP, Pharmacy or NHS 111 for help and advice.”

Most Popular

ALSO READ: Junior doctors strike at Queen Alexandra as they continue to fight for pay restoration

The BMA has put in a claim for a 35 per cent pay rise to make up for what it says is 15 years of below-inflation wage rises. However the government has said the claim unrealistic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Junior doctor strike outside QA hospital on last month Picture: Habibur RahmanJunior doctor strike outside QA hospital on last month Picture: Habibur Rahman
Junior doctor strike outside QA hospital on last month Picture: Habibur Rahman
PortsmouthGovernment