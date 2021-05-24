Portsmouth eye clinic now offers specialist appointments for people with disabilities

Dispensing optician Ian Rampton and Max Ross at the University of Portsmouth Eye Clinic

The University of Portsmouth Eye Clinic, in Cambridge Road, is now providing tailored optician services for people with learning or physical disabilities.

Staff will speak to patients, or their guardians, in advance to assess what approach would best suit - which can include longer appointment times, pre-appointment tours or picture tests rather than reading tests.

Max Ross at the University of Portsmouth Eye Clinic

Ian Rampton, dispensing optician at the clinic, said: ‘It’s a very quiet environment with no hustle and bustle so it’s hopefully a more relaxed environment for patients.

‘There are a lot of things we can adapt to suit people’s needs. For example if they can’t read we can use picture tests rather than reading tests. We can offer tours of the rooms and let people meet the team before the appointment and take the time to explain everything to them to make sure they are not nervous.

‘We can also make it a family event and have family members attend if that puts people at ease.’

Wheelchair accessibility has also been prioritised at the clinic.

The eye clinic team and members of the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association at the University of Portsmouth Eye Clinic

Mr Rampton added: ‘We are starting to see around three or four specialist appointments a week and hopefully that will grow and it will become a beacon for the community.’

The service, which started this year, was inspired by specialist appointments offered at Cardiff University with help from the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (PDSA).

Chairwoman of the PDSA, Rachael Ross, said: ‘It is an amazing service and will be hugely beneficial for individuals with Down Syndrome to have this expertise on their doorstep, as many were making the long journey to Cardiff to see an eye specialist there.

‘We started promoting the university’s bespoke service immediately with our members and surrounding communities. It has been a big success and we are fielding enquiries from surrounding areas and signposting them to the clinic.’

Her 16-year-old son, Max Ross, who is a member of PDSA added: ‘Everybody was really friendly. Ian gave me a tour of the clinic and I think it’s fantastic.’

To find out more about the specialist appointments - which are available every week between Tuesday and Friday - you can email the clinic on [email protected] or call 023 9284 6888.

