A woman who was left with limited mobility after a seizure said she is ‘honoured’ to represent Great Britain in a Sitting Volleyball tournament.

Bobbi Clarke, 29, from Portsmouth has been selected for the Great Britain Sitting Volleyball team as they prepare for the sport’s first international tournament to take place in the UK since the London 2012 Paralympics. Clarke, who was left with Functional Neurological Disorder below her waist after a seizure in 2018, took up Sitting Volleyball three years ago. She had previously been a successful football player and boxer before the condition took hold but has found solace in her new passion. The sport sees players with and without disabilities play sat on the ground and without the use of prosthetics to make it equal for those with different levels of impairment.

Bobbi said: ‘I am honoured to have been chosen to represent my country in Sitting Volleyball, a sport that has greatly impacted both my mental and physical health. Ever since I was diagnosed with FND, I have had to deal with other medical traumas that have come along with it and have changed my life.

‘Sitting Volleyball has been an amazing way for me to relax, stay active, and have fun, and I love how it is so inclusive, as anyone can join regardless of ability. Before my medical traumas, I used to play at a high level in football and boxing, and also had a scholarship to play in America, so I’ve always been a sporty person. Now, I'm looking forward to going up against some of the best teams in Europe at the Silver Nations League in Nottingham, and hopefully achieving some victories as we continue striving to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.’

The ParaVolley Silver Nations League which will take place at the University of Nottingham from May 19 to May 21 2023. The event will see nine teams from across Europe come together in what is a crucial tournament for Great Britain as they aim to qualify for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

You can find your nearest Sitting Volleyball club on the Volleyball England website.

1 . unnamed (1).jpg Bobbi Clarke (29) from Portsmouth has been selected for the Great Britain Sitting Volleyball team. Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . unnamed.jpg Sitting volleyball is accessible to those of all abilities. Photo: - Photo Sales