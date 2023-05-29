News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth GP surgeries ranked from worst to best - according to NHS reviews in 2023

The experiences of patients at GP surgeries can sometimes wildly vary from person to person.
By David George
Published 29th May 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 11:29 BST

Therefore, anecdotes from one or two people are not enough to get a complete picture of what any particular surgery is like.

Fortunately for those looking for a new GP surgery, patients can leave reviews on the NHS website to give us a greater understanding of day-to-day live at a practice – plus a rating out of five stars.

From worst to best, here are Portsmouth’s GP surgeries ranked according to patient reviews in 2023.

With consistently negative reviews on the NHS website this year, Unicity Medical Centre has an average rating of 1.00 stars out of five.

1. Unicity Medical Centre - 1.00

Formerly the Sunnyside Medical Centre, Island City Practice is the result of a merger with Lake Road Surgery - and has been given an average of 1.40 stars by patient reviews.

2. Island City Practice - 1.40

Although Trafalgar Medical Group has received fewer reviews than most in 2023, those that have left their thoughts did not look kindly upon their experiences.

3. Trafalgar Medical Group Practice - 2.00

Part of the Somerstown Central Community Hub, the surgery has received mixed reviews from patients so far this year.

4. Somerstown Surgery - 3.00

