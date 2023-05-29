The experiences of patients at GP surgeries can sometimes wildly vary from person to person.
Therefore, anecdotes from one or two people are not enough to get a complete picture of what any particular surgery is like.
Fortunately for those looking for a new GP surgery, patients can leave reviews on the NHS website to give us a greater understanding of day-to-day live at a practice – plus a rating out of five stars.
From worst to best, here are Portsmouth’s GP surgeries ranked according to patient reviews in 2023.
1. Unicity Medical Centre - 1.00
With consistently negative reviews on the NHS website this year, Unicity Medical Centre has an average rating of 1.00 stars out of five. Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Island City Practice - 1.40
Formerly the Sunnyside Medical Centre, Island City Practice is the result of a merger with Lake Road Surgery - and has been given an average of 1.40 stars by patient reviews. Photo: Google Maps
3. Trafalgar Medical Group Practice - 2.00
Although Trafalgar Medical Group has received fewer reviews than most in 2023, those that have left their thoughts did not look kindly upon their experiences. Photo: Google Maps
4. Somerstown Surgery - 3.00
Part of the Somerstown Central Community Hub, the surgery has received mixed reviews from patients so far this year. Photo: Google Maps