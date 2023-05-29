The experiences of patients at GP surgeries can sometimes wildly vary from person to person.

Therefore, anecdotes from one or two people are not enough to get a complete picture of what any particular surgery is like.

Fortunately for those looking for a new GP surgery, patients can leave reviews on the NHS website to give us a greater understanding of day-to-day live at a practice – plus a rating out of five stars.

From worst to best, here are Portsmouth’s GP surgeries ranked according to patient reviews in 2023.

Unicity Medical Centre - 1.00 With consistently negative reviews on the NHS website this year, Unicity Medical Centre has an average rating of 1.00 stars out of five.

Island City Practice - 1.40 Formerly the Sunnyside Medical Centre, Island City Practice is the result of a merger with Lake Road Surgery - and has been given an average of 1.40 stars by patient reviews.

Trafalgar Medical Group Practice - 2.00 Although Trafalgar Medical Group has received fewer reviews than most in 2023, those that have left their thoughts did not look kindly upon their experiences.

Somerstown Surgery - 3.00 Part of the Somerstown Central Community Hub, the surgery has received mixed reviews from patients so far this year.

