Portsmouth hospital kicks off Christmas festivities with carol singers

CAROL singers packed out the city's hospital to launch this year's Christmas festivities.

The Sing Now Choir performed a range of carols in the main reception of Queen Alexandra Hospital on Friday as Chief Executive Mark Cubbon thanked dedicated volunteers, local communities and staff for all that they do to support patients throughout the year and to spread festive cheer during the Christmas period.

Thanks to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity and the League of Friends, a huge Christmas tree is on display in the reception area and teams across the hospital are getting into the festive spirit by decorating wards and departments.

Mark Cubbon, chief executive, said: ‘I continue to be amazed by the generosity of our local communities, volunteers and the individuals and teams here at QA who go above and beyond to support our hospital. I am extremely grateful for your continued support.’

Over the festive period a number of special guests will be visiting the hospital in Cosham in the run-up to Christmas, from local pantomime stars to Portsmouth Football Club, choirs and carol singers.

Jack White, from the Sing Now Choir, said: ‘Christmas is the busiest time for us, but we are a community choir and these sort of events are at the heart of what we do. We just like to make people smile.’

For those working in the reception area, the Christmas tree is a welcome change.

Corporate receptionist Julia Limburn, added: ‘I work on the main reception at QA and this is the first time we’ve had a tree at Christmas. It’s wonderful and the choir brings us all festive cheer.’

Every year the hospital is grateful to receive thousands of gift donations from kindhearted individuals and groups across the local area. A suggested list of gift ideas can be found on the Trust website and anyone who would like to make a donation can contact fundraising@porthosp.nhs.uk for more information.

The Children’s Bubbles Fund is also hosting a Christmas Market from Friday December 6 between 4pm and 8pm and on Saturday December 7 from midday until 8pm in Car Park 7, near the main entrance to QA Hospital.

There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, donkey rides on the Saturday (subject to weather conditions) and a Santa’s Grotto priced at £5 per child.