Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust broke single-sex ward rule hundreds of times

A rule preventing patients of different sexes from being treated on the same ward was broken hundreds of times at QA Hospital over a six-month period.

It comes as the number of breaches across England has soared since the pandemic began, with March seeing the second-highest number since 2011-12.

The Patients Association said mixed-sex wards are ‘an affront to patients' dignity’, claiming the stress they cause prohibits a strong recovery.

NHS England data shows a rule preventing different sexes from mixing on wards at PHT was broken 223 times in the six months to March – up from 98 in the same period the year before.

In the six months to March 2019 before the pandemic, there were just nine breaches.

A spokesperson for PHT said: ‘The privacy and dignity of patients in our care is a top priority and there are a number of measures in place to prevent breaches of single-sex accommodation areas.

‘Due to a sustained change of increased patient demand, we have had breaches in escalation and recovery areas, where patients are assessed and cared for before being admitted to our inpatient ward areas or discharged, as we ensure to prioritise clinical need and patient safety in life-threatening and urgent circumstances.

‘Where breaches do occur, extra steps are taken by our ward teams to maintain patient dignity.

‘Any breaches are discussed with the individuals involved, as well as investigated internally.

‘Our teams have been working hard to input enhanced streaming referrals around the Trust to better manage patients across care pathways.

‘We have seen a drop in breaches due to this, as well as a reduction in pressures across the hospital.’

Nationally, there were almost 4,500 instances where mixed-sex rules were broken in March – the second-highest single month since 2011-12 and more than triple the 1,446 instances recorded in March 2019.

Recording breaches were suspended from March 2020 to September 2021 due to the pandemic, but when logging rule-breaking returned, there were 2,289 occurrences, while every month since this past December has topped 4,000.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said: ‘Mixed sex wards are an affront to patients' dignity.

‘No patient wants to receive intimate, personal care on a mixed sex ward, and it's the sort of stress that doesn't promote recovery.’

At Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, the single-sex ward rule was broken five times in March.

Given an estimated number of finished consultant episodes of 16,415 in the month, it meant the trust had a breach rate of approximately 0.3 per 1,000 treatments – but there were no breaches whatsoever in March 2019.

An NHS spokesperson said: ‘Offering single-sex accommodation is a requirement under the NHS Standard Contract.

‘Trusts across the country are taking action to reduce or eliminate unjustified breaches, which remain rare’

