Portsmouth Hospitals University Trust issues advice to patients ahead of latest NHS strike action

Consultants and junior doctors will be on strike at QA Hospital again this week

As the first anniversay of the health service’s industrial action fast approaches, consultants and junior doctors are again on strike this week.

It is the latest in a series of walk-outs which started on Octobe 6 2022 when the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced their intention to ballot members for industrial action for the first time in their 106-year history

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from PHU NHS Trust said: “As consultants and junior doctors prepare for three days of joint industrial action, your local NHS is urging residents and visitors to do what they can to protect emergency services and choose well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Consultants who are members of the British Medical Association (BMA) and junior doctors who are members of the BMA and HCSA (Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association) are set to take industrial action from 7am on Monday 2 October until 7am on Thursday 5 October.

"This includes staff working at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust and relates to an ongoing dispute between unions and the Government over pay.

“Planned and routine non-urgent care is expected to be disrupted, but staff are working hard to minimise impact to patients where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This means that if you have an appointment while strike action is taking place and haven’t heard otherwise from us directly, please continue to attend as planned.

“Patients should not put off seeking urgent or emergency care, as the Emergency Department will continue to provide lifesaving care when needed. However, patients should only call 999 or attend the Emergency Department if it is a medical or mental health emergency.”

John Knighton, Medical Director at PHU NHS Trust, said: “Our staff continue to work very hard to keep people safe, whilst supporting high numbers of patients requiring lifesaving, emergency care.

"It’s important that those who need it continue to come forward, but if your need isn’t an emergency please visit NHS 111 Online to get directed to the best alternative service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you attend the Emergency Department, you may need to wait longer than we would normally like or be redirected to another more appropriate setting for your needs.

"Some patients will have appointments or procedures rescheduled; however, if you haven’t heard from us directly, please continue to attend as planned.

“Please continue to show our teams the same respect that we would expect them to show you and thank you for your understanding at this time.”

Top tips for helping the Trust:

Contact your GP Practice as usual during their regular opening hours;

You can visit NHS 111 Online or call 111 if:

1-You need medical help fast, but it's not a 999 emergency;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2-You don't know who to call for medical help or you don't have a GP to call;

3-You think you need to go to the Emergency Department or another service such as an Urgent Treatment Centre;

4-You require health information or reassurance about what to do next;

5-You have an urgent mental health concern and don’t know where to turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6-For symptoms and advice if you have a child unwell at home, visit the Healthier Together website or download the app.

7-Stay safe and look out for vulnerable family and friends.

8-Keep appointments unless you are contacted by the NHS with alternative arrangements.