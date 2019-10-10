Portsmouth mental health walk-in service given green light

WORK on a new-style mental health service in the city is underway after the project was given the green light.

The PositiveMinds project, which aims to support people facing struggles with their mental or emotional health, has been granted planning permission for a premises in Middle Street in Southsea.

The new service will feature trained wellbeing advisors and healthcare professionals, as well as give people access to advice about other issues such as housing or debt.

It will be open to all adults in the city, and will also include specific help for veterans and their families, and trained therapists from the Talking Change service.

Dr Nick Moore, a Portsmouth GP and mental health lead for NHS Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group said: ‘I’m delighted that, as we mark World Mental Health Day, we can confirm that it is now all systems go to get PositiveMinds up and running.

‘We are fortunate to have a range of brilliant mental health services here in the city, but this service will be a truly important addition to that. As a GP, I see people every day who need to talk to someone who can help them, who knows what they are going through, and who can put them in touch with invaluable support and advice to help them cope with the stresses they are facing.’

Residents will be able to phone or email the service, and will have the option to book appointments or drop-in.

Chief operating officer for Solent NHS Trust Sarah Austin said: ‘I am so pleased that this new service will be open soon for the benefit of our citizens - it provides an important option for people who are unsure where to go for help.

‘I am also delighted that it will provide a specific service for our armed forces veterans and their families, provided by those who understand the specific concerns of those who have served.’

It is hoped the new service will be open later this year.

Kevin Gardner, chief executive officer at Solent Mind, added: ‘PositiveMinds will be an exciting addition to the services available across Portsmouth, helping people develop the skills and confidence to manage their own wellbeing, and inspiring hope for recovery and a better future.’