Research has shown the city is in the top 20 for the highest number of confirmed STI cases in the UK.

Medical professionals at From Mars have analysed data from Public Health England.

More specifically, they looked into diagnostic rates per 100,000 people for chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, genital warts, and genital herpes during 2020.

The rates of sexually transmitted illnesses per local authority have been released, including the data for Portsmouth.

Diagnostic rates are based on reported cases for each health authority.

In total, 317,901 new diagnoses were reported for that period.

Portsmouth has 657 confirmed cases of chlamydia per 100,000 people, with Lambeth, London, having the highest rate of 1,171.

Chlamydia is the most common STI in England, with a total of 161,672 infections.

Gonorrhoea is the second most prevalent infection, with 57,084 recorded cases.

A case rate of 96 per 100,000 people was recorded in Portsmouth.

Lambeth had the biggest rate of infection with 1,024 per 100,000 people.

Portsmouth also had relatively low rate of syphilis, genital warts, and genital herpes.

The disease rates are 14.4, 75, and 52.6 per 100,000 people respectively.

After complying the local authority data, the city was named as the area with the 19th highest number of confirmed STI cases.

Officials at From Mars advised people to be aware of the risks of unprotected sex.