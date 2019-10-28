Portsmouth teenager has raised more than £250 as he promises to dress up as Snow White for Rowans Hospice Starlit Walk

IN MEMORY of his gran, a 14-year-old boy will dress up as a Disney princess to complete a charity hospice walk.

Jacob Pitt from Portsmouth has taken part in Rowans Starlit Walk for the last five years after his grandmother Liz Key was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2014.

She died just three months later, the day she was supposed to move into Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville.

Mum Rachel said: ‘Unfortunately mum never made it to the Rowans as she died the day she was going to be moved but she was very much looking forward to it.

‘But through Rowans Hospice mum was lent a brand new wheelchair which was comfortable and supportive and this meant I could take her out because I didn’t drive. We had many happy outings with that chair and it wouldn’t have been possible without the Rowans Hospice.’

Last year Jacob decided if he raised £200 then he would don a Disney princess dress to walk in for this year’s event, which takes place on Wednesday.

He said: ‘The idea just popped into my head last year and I wanted to do it to see how much money I could raise and now I have raised more than £250.

‘It is a really fun experience and I have enjoyed doing the walk. It is a great way to encourage people to raise money for charity.’

Mum Rachel added: ‘I am so proud of him and can’t wait to see him in his Snow White outfit.’

The sponsored evening walk is designed to provide children up to the age of 16 the chance to remember a loved one and light a candle in St Ann’s Church on the route through Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard.

Fundraising and events officer, Cathy Pittick said: ‘As our 10th Starlit Walk falls on the 25th Anniversary of the Hospice we thought it would be appropriate for this year’s theme is to be Silver and Sparkly.

‘We are hoping for a very glittery evening.’

Children can now register online at rowanshospice.co.uk/starlit for just £5 per child, with a suggested fundraising target of £25.