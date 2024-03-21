Portsmouth unpaid carers enjoy afternoon tea.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I am Thelma Turner-Hill Chairperson of Compass Carers Support Group - a group for Families and Friends of the mentally ill people in Portsmouth (established in 1989 and still going strong!) I organised a cream tea at The Queens Hotel Southsea for us.

What a lovely treat this was for us Carers - we were treated like royalty by the Queens' staff - all Carers loved getting together with like minded friends.

At the tea we made a collection and now I have money to spend at Easter for patients at 'The Orchards' which is a unit at St. James' Psychiatric Hospital, Portsmouth. The unit is for those from age 18/60.

Thelma Turner-Hill and Compass Carers enjoying afternoon tea

I already have Easter eggs donated by The Lovely Karen Jenkins from Tesco's, who is such a good support to the mentally ill in Portsmouth, and we Carers, so I will take up flowers/biscuits and lots of toiletries.

Many Dear People on The Orchards sometimes are admitted with nothing, no Carer to help them, so we from Compass are glad to help and support them. It could be my relative of friend, or yours'.