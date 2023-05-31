News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower to turn purple as Stroke Awareness Month comes to an end

The Spinnaker Tower will be illuminated purple this evening to mark the end of Stroke Awareness Month.
By Joe Buncle
Published 31st May 2023, 13:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:09 BST

The display has been organised by The Stroke Squad, a local support group for stroke survivors who will enjoy it from the nearby Still and West pub in Old Portsmouth. The move also comes as part of a campaign to save Portsmouth’s Stroke Recovery Service which is at risk of having its funding withdrawn.

NOW READ: Stroke Recovery Service in Portsmouth given six months to secure future as funding dries up

The Stroke Squad, which focuses on ‘empowering, its members, arranges monthly coffee mornings at The Groundlings Theatre in Portsea and will be present at The Big Charity Bash later this year. It has also played an active role in campaigning for the Stroke Recovery Service, and have met with Stephen Morgan MP to tackle the issue.

The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, lit up in purple on a previous occassion. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakThe Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, lit up in purple on a previous occassion. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, lit up in purple on a previous occassion. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organiser and Stroke Squad founder Ross Needham, who suffered a stroke last year aged 45, said: ‘Once you’ve had the stroke, you go into a bit of a care system and then once you’re signed out, you’re left to fend for yourself. The Stroke Squad has really become a support group for each other. All of us have been affected by strokes – we’ve had a stoke or we also get people who are carers for stroke survivors.’

Ross said that he got away ‘quite lightly’ in terms of his stroke’s physical impact, but explained he and other stroke survivors he has spoken to have experienced severe mental health challenges.

NOW READ: This is how to spot the early warning signs of a stroke

He added: ‘The mental effect is something that just knocked me sideways and was awful. It’s a real attack of the brain and rational thinking just went for me. It’s really important to get the word out that there is support for people and to come along, not to be afraid of putting yourself out there.

The Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak. @MarcinJ_PhotosThe Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak. @MarcinJ_Photos
The Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak. @MarcinJ_Photos

‘Strokes won’t stop happening just because the council decides to stop funding. What then happens to people? For people to not have the abilities to reach out and find these people would be just devastating. It’s so important to have a support network.‘

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Representatives from the Stroke Association and Different Strokes will be at the Still and West to meet with the survivors this evening and view the tower, which will be illuminated at 7pm.

Related topics:Old PortsmouthStephen Morgan