News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Pregnant women smoking - Portsmouth average figure is higher than rest of Hampshire

One in eight pregnant women in Portsmouth were smokers at the time of delivery.
By Simon Carter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:33 BST- 2 min read
One in eight pregnant women in Portsmouth were smokers at the time of delivery. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PAOne in eight pregnant women in Portsmouth were smokers at the time of delivery. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA
One in eight pregnant women in Portsmouth were smokers at the time of delivery. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA

It comes as the Smoking in Pregnancy Challenge Group forecast the Government's target to reduce rates of maternal smoking to 6% by 2022 will only be met in 2032. The coalition said a new strategy is needed urgently.

NHS England figures for the former NHS Portsmouth CCG show 239 of 1,985 mothers were smokers (12%) at time of delivery in 2022-23 – twice the national ambition of 6% or less.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Around one in 12 pregnant women in Hampshire, Southampton and the Isle of Wight were smokers at the time of delivery.

Across that region – including Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Hayling – 1,213 of 13,670 mothers were smokers (8.9%) at time of delivery in 2022-23.

Most Popular

Nationally, 8.8% of pregnant women were smoking at time of delivery in 2022-23 – a slight fall from 9.1% the year before.

The figures also show just eight of the 106 sub-integrated care boards that submitted smoking rates met the target, most of which were in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Clea Harmer, co-chair of the group and chief executive of the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity, said: ‘We are deeply concerned that the Government has missed their target of 6% or fewer pregnant women smoking by 2022 and isn’t on track to achieve it until the 2030s.

‘The measures announced in April are an important step in the right direction, but they follow years of inaction and delay from successive Governments.’

She said the Government urgently needs to publish a comprehensive strategy to tackle smoking among mums-to-be and added it should include a levy on tobacco companies.

A Department of Health and Social Care said it is committed to reducing smoking rates, particularly among pregnant women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson added the department has a new financial incentive scheme, in the form of vouchers, which will be offered to all pregnant women who smoke by the end of 2024.

‘Women who receive incentives are more than twice as likely to quit as those who do not.

‘Schemes like this help women to engage with stop smoking support and remain smokefree throughout their pregnancy.’

They added a smokefree treatment pathway will be introduced for pregnant women by March 2024 where women who smoke will be referred for specialist support.

Related topics:PortsmouthGovernmentDepartment of Health and Social CareNHS England