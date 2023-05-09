Rishi Sunak attended the medical facility earlier today after plans were announced which would allow patients to to use high street pharmacies for some common medical practices. This would include prescribing antibiotics and carrying out routine tests in a bid to ease the pressure on doctors.

Mr Sunak was given a clean bill of health at the Weston Lane Surgery in Weston, Southampton; the city where he was brought up by his mum and dad, a pharmacist and GP respectively. Pharmacist Peter Baillie asked the Conservative leader to roll up his sleeves for the test, and as the pressure monitor strap was put around his arm, Mr Sunak said he would need to relax and added: ‘It’s a good day when I have five minutes spare to relax.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Ambulance workers in Portsmouth to take strike action

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has his blood pressure checked by pharmacist Peter Baillie during a visit to a GP surgery and pharmacy in Weston today. Picture: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Mr Baillie, a Conservative councillor, said: ‘I have to say it’s an extremely fit reading considering the hassle you must be under. That is very good.’ Mr Sunak replied: ‘I am definitely very surprised by that.’

NHS England reports that the plans will free up 15m GP appointments over the next two years – roughly 2 per cent of the current total. Pharmacies will take on the the prescribing of drugs for seven common ailments including earache, sore throat, sinusitis, impetigo, shingles, infected insect bites, uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women. Women can now also get oral contraceptive pills at the pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prime minister added: ‘One of the things we are doing today is announcing more funding for you to do millions more of those so things can be picked up earlier and if you integrated, you can easily refer on.’

Mr Sunak also met patient Chris Johnson, who has arthritis, who had an appointment with anticoagulation nurse specialist Stephanie Smith.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to patients and staff at the GP surgery and pharmacy in Weston. Picture: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Speaking of the practice, Ms Johnson told the Prime Minister: ‘They do so much. They help me a lot with my fitness. I have been coming for about eight weeks. I couldn’t even walk down the street, now I can walk and go swimming twice a week.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak replied: ‘That’s one of the things we have been talking about, that holistic approach to care. There are lots of things you can get from a modern GP practice now – not just seeing the GP.’

Speaking to receptionists at the surgery, Mr Sunak said: ‘You guys do such an amazing job. This is how people access the NHS, it is primary care that is the front door – a modernised approach to primary care so patients get the care they need faster, which is great.’