Caring, compassionate and supportive were just some of the words used to describe staff, teams and volunteers from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) at the trust’s annual staff awards ceremony.

Winners of The News's Patient’s Choice Award: The Paediatric Oncology Team. Picture by Marcin Jedrysiak

More than 450 nominations were received from patients and colleagues for the 2023 Proud to be PHU Awards, recognising the outstanding teams and individuals who work together to provide the best possible care and experience for our patients and their loved ones.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at The Gaiety Southsea on South Parade Pier and included a special dance performance by PHU’s Onam dancers, as well as a sit-down meal for the shortlisted nominees.

Amongst the attendees were the Paediatric Oncology Team who won The News’ Patient Choice Award. They were nominated by Rosie, the mum of a child they have been caring for since she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021. Rosie said: “This wonderful and dedicated team have put our daughter at the centre of every encounter and have made her feel safe in the scariest of circumstances.”

Working Together with Compassion Award: Laura David, Medicine Healthcare Support Worker, with Christine Slaymaker. Picture by Marcin Jedrysiak

Through a video message, Rosie shared at the ceremony how the team brought vital qualities to them such as laughter, understanding and a listening ear when they needed it most. She added: “Their kindness, humour, compassion, professionalism, pragmatism, and patience have made this experience more bearable for all of us. We are so thankful for all the team have done to help get us through a challenging few years.”

Other winners on the night included Healthcare Support Worker Laura David (Working Together with Compassion Award) for the positive energy she brings to her patients and team members; and Radiotherapy Technical Lead Ben Meigh (Working Together Always Improving Award), for the passion he has shown in improving the department for patients and colleagues.

Penny Emerit, chief executive at PHU NHS Trust, said: “We know that the past year has been challenging, but we should be proud of the work we have done as a team to benefit our patients and each other. This year we mark 75 years since the NHS was created and these awards give us the chance to celebrate how far we have come and reflect on our achievements. Congratulations to everyone nominated.”

Melloney Poole, chairman at PHU NHS Trust, added: “These awards are a fantastic opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the achievements of our colleagues. It’s incredibly inspirational to hear how we are supporting our patients and each other and all our nominees should be proud of what they have achieved.”

Military Award: LNN Kathryn Jay, Practice Development Nurse, with team and Liz Rix. Picture by Marcin Jedrysiak

The awards were sponsored by Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, Staff Lottery, Noviniti, Genmed, Equans, and Tiger Ink.

Winners of the 2023 Proud to be PHU Awards in full

Working Together for Patients Award: Zhi-Wei Tuttiett, Physiotherapist

Working Together with Compassion Award: Laura David, Medicine Healthcare Support Worker

Education and Research Award: Emma Woodhouse, Lead Sister for Neonatal Retrieval Nursing Team, with Anoop Chauhan. Picture by Marcin Jedrysiak

Working Together as One Team Award: Maternity Intelligence Automation Team

Working Together Always Improving Award: Ben Meigh, Radiotherapy Technical Lead

Education and Research Award: Emma Woodhouse, Lead Sister for Neonatal Retrieval Nursing Team

Non-Clinical Support Award: Sue Hall, Paediatrics Senior Technical Officer

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity Award: Midwives on the Run (joint winners with Mandy Grosvenor, Community Midwife, not pictured). Picture by Marcin Jedrysiak

Inspirational Leader Award: Paul Kalra, Consultant Cardiologist

Apprentice of the Year Award: Scott West, Senior Recruitment Assistant

Volunteer of the Year Award: Betty Figgins, Community Dietitian Admin Volunteer

Military Award: LNN Kathryn Jay, Practice Development Nurse

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity Award: Midwives on the Run and Mandy Grosvenor, Community Midwife (joint winners)

Employee of the Year Award: Bea Geraldoy, Emergency Department Staff Nurse

The Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) annual staff awards ceremony was held at The Gaiety on November 17, 2023. Picture by Marcin Jedrysiak. Working Together for Patients Award: Zhi-Wei Tuttiett, Physiotherapist, with Liz Rix

Team of the Year Award: Juno Continuity Team

Patient’s Choice Award: Paediatric Oncology Team

Chairman’s Award: Charity Shop Volunteers