Dominique Byrne, Patient Choice 2022 winner at the annual Proud to by PHU Awards

More than 100 nominations were entered this year for The News ’ Patient Choice Award from patients and their families for individuals and teams at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust who have made a difference to them.

The nominations were judged by a panel who whittled it down to a top 10 and now it is time to vote for your 2023 winner!

The News’ Patient Choice Award is a category in the trust’s annual Proud To Be PHU Awards 2023 – an event which recognises the fantastic work of staff working at the trust.

Group photograph of QA staff at the 2022 Proud To Be PHU Awards. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

Chief executive at PHU NHS Trust Penny Emerit said: “At PHU, everyone in our team strives to provide compassionate care to our patients and the awards offers our community the opportunity to thank our staff and celebrate them for the difference they make.

“I want to thank each and every person who put forward a nomination and I know our panels had a tough job shortlisting as there were so many fantastic entries that demonstrated the outstanding care delivered by our teams.”

Editor of The News Kelly Brown added: “It has been fantastic to see so many nominations for this year’s Proud To Be PHU Awards from our readers. The top 10 really demonstrate some of the amazing work our local NHS does every day and we can’t wait to find out the winners at this year’s ceremony in November.”

The voting deadline for The News’ patient Choice Award is Friday, September 1.

The Maternity Practice Development team pose with the selfie frame at 2022's Proud To Be PHU Awards. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

You can read more and vote here – smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PatientChoiceAward.

Here are the 10 nominees and some extracts from their nominations.

Delme Parsons – Lymphoma haematology nurse

“Delme is kind, approachable, knowledgeable and always has time to talk and listen. She is an asset to the department, going above and beyond supporting my son during his chemo and all of us as a family.

Military colleagues gather around a table for a group photo at last year's Proud To Be PHU Awards. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

“Delme has truly gone above and beyond in every way possible during my treatment for Hodgkin Lymphoma. She will always come and visit me when I am in for chemotherapy, and remembers every little thing that we have spoken about, even if it was months ago!”

“Delme was allocated as our cancer support nurse in February 2023. She explained that she was here to support us both. You don’t feel quite as alone, when you hear those words. Delme has done a number of amazing deeds, which are clearly above and beyond what might be expected.”

Charmain Cassidy – Pre-op assessment nurse

“My appointment was at 1pm. But on the day, my dog had injured himself and I was desperately trying to get him to the vet’s. They could only offer me a 3pm appointment but living in Southsea, that meant 1pm to QA back home and back to his vet in Drayton, I was distraught and panicking.

“The nurse completing my face to face pre-op was Charmain Cassidy, Charlie.

“She was amazing, she listened to what had happened and was so understanding. She agreed to take an early lunch and for me to go in at 12.30, giving me enough time. She then asked who would look after my dog whilst I was there. I explained that I would need to leave him as any friends/family were at work. She then insisted I bring him with me. I thought she was joking.

“She said that it was important for me to feel calm and able to complete the pre-op and she would meet me at the door and we would go straight in to the room.

“She was amazing, and I was so relieved and overwhelmed by her kindness. Charlie made such a difference and I cannot thank her enough.”

Hannah Buckley – Paediatric consultant

“Tragically my daughter passed away last year in hospital, aged just 12. Hannah was her consultant and over the years this incredible lady has gone above and beyond for my beautiful daughter and us. She would phone me in her own time, email me in her own time, have my back without question. When she learned of Hope on the tragic night she rushed in from home and wouldn’t leave us until the early hours of the morning, making sure we had all the support we needed and she even made it possible.

“I wish I had 10,000 words to describe this incredible lady and it still wouldn’t be enough. I could never have asked for more from a consultant.”

Konni-Blu Shepherd – Healthcare Support Worker

“Konni-Blu is a wonderful young man. My father-in-law was admitted to F2 a very sick and confused man. Konni came and reassured us that he was in good hands and that he would do everything he could to make he stays happy.

“Just having a chat and reassuring him made life easier for him. My father-in-law was ferried around different places not getting any better, he ended up back in F2 again after five months and the first person he saw was Konni. He was so happy to see him, Konni came and made a fuss of him which brightened his day.

“He puts his heart into everything he does, he is a very confident man and I hope that he gets his dream of becoming a paramedic. Thank you Konni-Blu from the bottom of my heart.”

Robert Ayto – Haematology consultant and the haematology team

“Dr Ayto and his team have been an integral part of my life since being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma stage 4 in March 2021.

“I was asked to see Dr Ayto who said he was going to find out what was wrong and help me, at that stage I was almost giving up.

“I had sepsis twice and pneumonia too but survived. This consultant was literally a life-saver. He would come and see me, phoned me and his duty of care is beyond measurable. His team are literally ‘angels’ . I need to give something back, yes I take chocolates, wine and gifts but I would love them all to be recognised for their outstanding care.

“I’m living my life, thanks to Dr Ayto and his amazing department."

Tracey Dickson – Healthcare support worker

“I am nominating Tracy on behalf of a patient. Tracey was working on the front door of ED when he presented with chest pain and feeling very unwell. It was very busy and a long triage wait. Tracy spotted he was unwell in the waiting room, took him for an ECG and took him into our resus room promptly, he then had a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated successfully thanks to Tracy’s quick actions.”

“I have no doubt that without Tracey’s diligence quick thinking and professionalism I would not be here today. I was in a lot of pain and sat in the triage waiting room when Tracey walked passed and spotted that I didn’t look well. She calmly put me onto the ECG machine whilst talking to me in a professional but kind way – keeping my mind off of the fact that I was having a heart attack!

“Tracey is an absolute credit to PHU – a real-life angel.

Paediatric oncology department

“It’s impossible to describe all the challenges a family faces when caring for a child on chemotherapy but it’s easier to describe what makes it more bearable. The paediatric oncology team have provided exceptional care for my daughter through a very difficult couple of years.

Their professionalism, kindness, patience, clinical expertise and ability to listen and understand the journey we’ve been through has made many difficult days easier. The care she has received has taken into account her as a person and what she has needed to help her manage her treatment. They have been able to make my daughter feel safe in the face of many challenges and visits to hospital.

The time the nursing and medical staff have spent supporting us as parents has been so important in helping us cope emotionally. Each and every encounter, of over 70, spread over nearly 2 years has been met with an exceptional level of compassion and expertise which I’ve never encountered elsewhere. We are very thankful for our daughter to have been cared for by the most thoughtful and dedicated of teams.”

Suzie Le Brocq – Midwife

“Suzie has help me through three pregnancies from start to finish. I was sexually abused as a child and still suffer with triggers, especially being vulnerable and having no control. Suzie has made sure that I have been treated with respect and sensitivity. Labour and pregnancy is also a trigger for me, but Suzie has gone above and beyond to ensure I feel safe and secure throughout my three pregnancies.

“I am so grateful to be a mother and without the support I have received from Suzie I would never have been able to go pregnancy and labour three times. Thank you for being such a wonderful and caring person.”

Kathryn McConville – Staff nurse

“Both my daughters have been in and out of hospital since birth since 2019. I have been a regular face in CAU and have seen many staff members come and go but throughout most of it Kathryn has always been there and been such an advocate for my girls and understands what they need and why they need it.

“She has always listened to my concerns and opinions and never dismissed them.

“Kathryn is a credit to not only CAU department but nursing and the NHS as a whole. This week my eldest needed another transfusion and Kathryn understood my struggles and worries and advocated that to all the new doctors that didn’t know my daughter’s history or background.”

Susan Lincoln - Theatre team leader

“Sue is an absolutely remarkable woman. She is always there for everyone and demonstrates amazing patient care. On a personal level, my aunt had surgery at QA and we received the unfortunate telephone call to say that she wasn’t going to make it. I work as a healthcare support worker in theatres. Sue was with me when I went to see the surgeon who informed me about my aunt. She also accompanied myself and my mum when we went to be with my aunt for her final hours.