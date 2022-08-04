Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has apologised for the inconvenience caused following the introduction of a new parking system at QA Hospital this week.

Parking registration and payment is now processed via the on-site machines or the JPass app, where visitors are now required to input their registration numbers.

However, technical issues and longer payment times has meant that visitors have faced long queues to use the machines - and have had to pay increased fees due to the waiting times.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sign up at the hospital. Picture: Des Kearley

A trust spokeswoman said: ‘We are working hard to resolve the issues and minimise the disruption experienced by our patients and visitors.

‘We appreciate that, especially at peak times, these issues are causing significant delays and frustration for our patients and visitors, for which we apologise.’

Sue Adcock, who lives near Petersfield, queued for 30 minutes to pay for her parking during a recent visit to the hospital with her daughter.

Queue at the hospital car park. Picture: Des Kearley

She said: ‘We had to stand in a queue for half an hour after being in the hospital for hours.

‘We’re quite able bodied but there were elderly people in that queue, and standing for that long would prove quite challenging.

‘It takes twice as long to do the payment now.

‘The queues are unacceptable.’

Des Kearley, another visitor to the hospital, said: ‘It can be distressing enough visiting loved ones in hospital without the added stress of queuing up for 20 minutes or more if you leave at the wrong time of day and getting charged extra for the privilege.’

Blue badge holders can continue to park for free and will need to validate parking at the main reception by showing proof of the blue badge.

The trust spokeswoman added: ‘We will have members of our security team based at the parking machines to assist anyone that needs help.

‘Unfortunately we are aware that there are also issues with the app which our teams have escalated to the app provider to resolve.

‘We will provide an update once the issues have been resolved, together with enhanced signage to support the implementation of the new system.