QA Hospital stay has restored my faith in the NHS | Reader’s Letter

At a time when we hear bad reviews of the service provided by Queen Alexandra Hospital, I would like to take this opportunity to redress the balance.

I have recently been discharged, after some five weeks, and would like to say a very sincere thank you to everyone, and that means everyone, who works around the clock on Ward G1.

Queen Alexandra Hospital

My medical treatment whilst on the ward was exemplary, efficient and extremely competent.

But the social side of being in hospital is normally a very different thing, and it was the commitment, kindness and understanding shown by all members of the ward staff that played a major part in assisting my recovery.

They all reflect great credit on the hospital and they are a great bunch of people who I would like to regard as friends rather than carers.

The care and understanding shown was not restricted to me as the patient, but was also shown to my wife and family whilst they were visiting me during this difficult time.

My stay in hospital has restored my faith in the NHS and in particular elderly care, and it has allayed a number of fears for myself, my wife and family members.

Terry Wilson

Lee-on-the-Solent