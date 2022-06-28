Solent NHS Trust (which runs the musculoskeletal service) and Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (which operates the QA site) say that while the service continues to operate as normal, options are being explored for its home.

In a joint statement, Solent NHS Trust CEO, Andrew Strevens, and COO at Portsmouth Hospitals Trust, Chris Evans, said: ‘We are working in partnership as part of preparations to the QA site to enable building works for a new Emergency Department to start from the autumn.

North entrance of QA Hospital. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘This does involve exploring options around the future location of part of the MSK service. However, this is in the very early stages and we will be speaking with our staff, patients and community.