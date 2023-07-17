The project will see staff and patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham gain new changing facilities and M&S Food store, among other new amenities.

Delivered by healthcare construction specialists Stepnell for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, the 12-month project includes the creation of a new changing places facility, accessible toilets, a lecture theatre and clothing store The Stock Shop will also be constructed.

A depiction of how the new entrance will look once complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Orchard, chief finance officer at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “This is a fantastic new development which will help improve the experience of those visiting our hospital site. It is another step in a number of significant improvements to the QA site, including improved green spaces. These plans will help us continue to deliver high quality services in efficient, well-maintained and well-designed buildings.”

To accommodate the works taking place on the live hospital site, a temporary side entrance has been created and hoardings have been erected around the area of construction, closing the main revolving door at the existing entrance.

Stepnell’s works to the main entrance comes as part of a series of significant improvements to the Queen Alexandra Hospital site, as the PHU NHS Trust aims to "continue to deliver high quality services in a modern, welcoming and safe environment.”

NOW READ: Plans for new Tesco at former Mary Rose and Dragon pub in Old Portsmouth

How the new lecture theatre might look.

Rob Speirs, director at Stepnell, said: “Taking advantage of our wealth of experience and expertise in healthcare projects, we are helping Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust to create a functional and appealing main entrance to the Queen Alexandra hospital that meets the needs of hospital staff, patients and other members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our commitment to social value, we have ambitions to spend and engage with a local supply chain of subcontractors wherever possible. Being a healthcare specialist, we have a clear understanding of how to best achieve these aims on hospital projects and will be working closely with our supply chain to ensure we deliver to the standard we expect as a complete contractor.”

Stepnell will be working alongside Noviniti, which built the hospital’s north carpark in 2022.