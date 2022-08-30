QA Hospital’s new car park promises to ‘help ease congestion’ with space for more than 500 vehicles
A NEWLY opened car park with space for more than 500 vehicles is promising to ‘help ease congestion’ around QA Hospital.
The new four-storey public and visitor structure on the northern side of the Cosham hospital opened yesterday (Monday, August 29)
The new car park features 541 parking spaces, including 31 disabled bays, and a link bridge to the new ward block which provides emergency access.
Mark Orchard, chief financial officer at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘This is a fantastic new development which will help improve the experience of those visiting our hospital site.
‘We recognise there have been issues around the existing main entrance car parking payment system over the last few weeks and we hope this additional public and visitor car park, as well as plans for increased signage and a new parking app, will help ease the pressures, especially during peak times.’
Read More
Over the next few years, the trust is planning a number of improvements to the QA site including improved green spaces.
Mark added: ‘We have plans to improve the ‘biodiversity’ on site: creating green spaces, planting trees, shrubs, and other plants to improve the environment for our patients, local community and colleagues.’
The car park was built and funded by developers Noviniti and principal contractors Ballast Nedam Parking.
Jonathan Houlston, Noviniti director, said: ‘We are delighted to have reached practical completion of the multi-storey car park which will help ease the congestion around the hospital site.
‘It was a complex project delivered in collaboration with Novinti, the NHS Trust and their PFI partners which shows that public/private partnerships do work.’