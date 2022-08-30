Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new four-storey public and visitor structure on the northern side of the Cosham hospital opened yesterday (Monday, August 29)

The new car park features 541 parking spaces, including 31 disabled bays, and a link bridge to the new ward block which provides emergency access.

Mark Orchard, chief financial officer at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘This is a fantastic new development which will help improve the experience of those visiting our hospital site.

Outside QA Hospital's accident and emergency area. Picture Habibur Rahman

‘We recognise there have been issues around the existing main entrance car parking payment system over the last few weeks and we hope this additional public and visitor car park, as well as plans for increased signage and a new parking app, will help ease the pressures, especially during peak times.’

Over the next few years, the trust is planning a number of improvements to the QA site including improved green spaces.

Mark added: ‘We have plans to improve the ‘biodiversity’ on site: creating green spaces, planting trees, shrubs, and other plants to improve the environment for our patients, local community and colleagues.’

The car park was built and funded by developers Noviniti and principal contractors Ballast Nedam Parking.

Jonathan Houlston, Noviniti director, said: ‘We are delighted to have reached practical completion of the multi-storey car park which will help ease the congestion around the hospital site.