The paediatric diabetes team at QA, in Cosham, took home The News’ Patients’ Choice Award following a virtual ceremony to celebrate the efforts of all hospital staff.

They were nominated by Southsea mum-of-two Clare Keiditsch for their ‘amazing’ support with her daughter George.

Portsmouth Grammar School student George was born with a genetic mutation, known as HNF1 Beta, a gene that is involved in the development of the pancreas, kidney, liver, urinary tract and reproductive system. As a result she suffered renal failure as a newborn and was ‘not expected to survive.’

George and Clare Keiditsch. Picture: Clare Keiditsch

In February last year test results showed George, then 14, had developed a rare type of diabetes due to her condition.

The paediatric diabetes team with Portsmouth Hospitals NHS University Trust's chief people officer Nicole Cornelius

However, the phone call from QA came in two hours before the family were due to go on a skiing holiday in Italy.

Clare, 56, said: ‘We both cried when the nurses went out of the room because such a shock.

‘I was terrified. I kept saying: “Should we go away?”

‘We were going somewhere really remote. It was something we needed to do as a family but we would never have done it if my daughter's health was at risk.

George and Shakleton Keiditsch on holiday in Italy. Picture: Clare Keiditsch

‘But the doctor, Deena Alsheikh, gave her gave us her private mobile and email so we could speak every day while we were away. They also gave us equipment to keep monitoring her blood sugars while we were there, it was quite incredible.’

The family, including dad Iain and brother Shackleton, had just faced a really difficult time, after Clare’s father died.

‘I am glad they made us go on the holiday, it was unbelievable. It is one we will remember forever.

‘And for George it is even more important because you look back and realise so much spontaneity of life has been taken away from her due to her condition.’

She added: ‘The team are still there for us all the time.

‘The nutritionist came to see us a month ago because George had been unwell. She spent quite a few hours here even though she had been unwell herself.

‘It is just a constant going above and beyond, it is never a problem whenever we ring. They always remember us.

‘The level of help has been extraordinary and they show great empathy. I just feel utterly grateful for the support they continue to give us.’