Queen Alexandra Hospital wants to extend entrance and build lecture theatre

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has applied for a certificate of lawful development to build a two-storey extension at the north entrance, off Nightingale Road.

A statement submitted with the application by consultancy Nicholas Taylor and Associates says: ‘All of the new floorspace will be for the benefit of the hospital, and [the trust's] drive to constantly enhance the quality of facilities on site.’

Queen Alexandra Hospital

The application for a certificate of lawful development would, if it is approved by the council, allow work to take place without the need to go through the more lengthy full planning application process.

Hospitals were granted an exemption in national planning law in 2015 which means and allows a total expansion of their footprint by up to 25 per cent under permitted development rights.

This process was used by the trust when it applied for permission for similar but larger-scale improvements to the Harvey Road entrance. This project will see an upper floor lecture theatre and new space for shops.

The planning statement says the Nightingale Road project would equate to an increase in the hospital's floorspace by just over one per cent, based on its size as of April last year. Combined with the Harvey Road development, it totals just over 2.5 per cent.

'This development would comprise an extension to a hospital which would meet the criteria,' it adds. 'There would also be some minor alterations to the hospital land which is also permissible.’