The hospital, which gets its name Alexandra of Denmark, was built between 1904 and 1908 to replace an existing hospital which was located in Portsea, Portsmouth.

The establishment serves the city of Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

In the 1960s, the hospital became a district general hospital, complete with an Accident and Emergency department.

But where is QA Hospital in Portsmouth and what are the new visiting rules?

Here's everything you need to know:

Where is Queen Alexandra Hospital?

Queen Alexandra Hospital is located on the outskirts of Portsmouth in Cosham.

Visitors can find the hospital on Southwick Hill Road, Cosham, Hampshire, PO6 3LY.

Where to park for Queen Alexandra Hospital

There are two parking locations based on hospital grounds.

Main Entrance Car Park

The main entrance carpark is a multi-storey which is split for both public and staff parking.

Visitors will need to follow H signage for Queen Alexandra Hospital's main entrance and then follow signs to the main entrance car park.

North Car Park

From September 2021 to spring 2022, the North Car Park will be closed as the hospital makes significant improvements to the Queen Alexandra site.

The entrance to the Rehab Building has been closed due to the work on the North Car Park but a new entrance has been provided around the back of the building.

Disabled parking

There are disabled spaces at the hospital located in the multi-storey car park near the main entrance.

There are also spaces by the Emergency Department, East Entrance and the North Entrance.

All blue badge holders have access to free parking if they are using marked disabled bays.

If you have parked in the multi-storey, you are advised to leave your clock in your car and when you are leaving the hospital, visit the main reception and show the receptionist your blue badge and parking ticket.

The receptionist will adjust this so that no payment will be required.

If you have parked in a Disabled Pay and Display space, you have up to three hours of free parking by displaying your blue badge and clock in your car.

Visitors are advised to read the signage on the parking meters about the vehicle requirements, including the driver's responsibility to register their car.

Visitors who have parked in a Pay and Display space that is not reserved for blue badge holders will need to pay the full price for the ticket.

There is not a payment exemption unless a marked disabled bay is used.

Find out more about the blue badge scheme here.

How much does the car park cost?

Those who need to attend the hospital or visit relatives over a longer period of time can receive a reduced parking charge rate.

This is at the discretion of the ward or clinic sister.

As of May 2019, the parking charges at QA are:

-Up to 1.5 hours: £2.00

-Up to 2.5 hours: £3.20

-Up to 3.5 hours: £4.60

-Up to 4.5 hours: £5.70

-Up to 6 hours: £8.20

-Up to 8 hours: £10.70

-Up to 12 hours: £12.50

-12 to 24 hours: £18.20

Visitors or patients who are using either the main or north car parks on the hospital site are entitled to 15 minutes of free parking on arrival.

After 15 minutes, the above car parking rates apply.

There are also a number of drop-off zones available at the hospital and you can find out more information here.

What are the new visiting rules?

The visiting information for QA has changed many times over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From April 1, 2022, visitors to the hospital must continue to:

-Wear a face mask (unless exempt)

-Wash their hands or use sanitiser to keep hands clean

-Not come to the hospital if they have Covid-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive unless it is an emergency.

-Continue to keep a safe distance from others when using the lifts or corridors.

Visitors are also advised to not visit the hospital if they have diarrhoea or vomiting unless it is an emergency.

A negative lateral flow test is no longer needed on entry.

Adult inpatient

If you are visiting an adult inpatient, the time slots will vary depending on the ward you are visiting.

An appointment is no longer required to visit an adult inpatient but visitors are encouraged to call the ward beforehand to check the visiting times.

Patients can have two visitors at the bedside at one time and must wear a face mask inside the hospital.

Compassionate visiting will remain in place for patients who are end-of-life.

Some departments such as oncology, ITU, renal and patients on elective surgical pathways have different arrangements in place for visitors including asking them to carry out a lateral flow test on arrival.

Please contact them directly about this if you are unsure of arrangements.

Attending appointments

If you are attending one of the hospital sites for an appointment, you will need to follow the advice above including face masks and respect for those around you.

Those with appointments are encouraged to visit alone but if another person is needed, the hospital supports this.

Again, visitors should not attend appointments if they have symptoms of Covid-19, flu or diarrhoea and vomiting.

Emergency Department

If you arrive at the Emergency Department outside of an ambulance, you can be accompanied by someone to help you during the visit.

They must not have COVID-19 symptoms, flu or diarrhoea or vomiting.

Children (Paediatrics and NICU)

Both parents and/or guardians of children can visit with no restrictions of time in place.

Visitors will need to wear a mask or face covering.

Older Person's Medicine

Open visitation is allowed between 2pm and 8pm daily.

An additional ward visitation (including mealtime support) will need to be arranged with the ward directly and it is at the discretion of the nurse in charge.

An appointment is no longer necessary, however, visitors will need to sign in on entry.

Visitors are asked to wear appropriate PPE for the patient they are visiting.

Maternity visiting and birthing partners

Women and birthing people attending appointments both in QA hospital or community clinics can be accompanied by one partner/support person who is required to wear a face covering.

Where possible, it is advised that children do not attend these appointments.

However, the hospital understands that sometimes this is unavoidable.

Due to the nature of ultrasound scans, children will not be allowed to attend these at any time.

During labour, two birthing partners are welcome for support for the full duration of time in the labour ward (B8) or in birth centres (B5, PMC or Blake).

If you are having a caesarean birth, only one birthing partner can be with you in the theatre due to limited space.

If you are being induced, one partner is welcome to support you on the ward between 9am and 7pm each day.

Partners are encouraged to go home and get some rest in order to support the labour.

Once the labour has started and you are moved to the labour ward, a second birthing partner can join you.

On an antenatal ward (B6) and postnatal ward, only two people are allowed at the bedside at one time and they will need to wear a facemask.

If the ward becomes overcrowded, visitors may be asked to leave.

Siblings are currently unable to visit but this is under constant review.

When visitors leave the hospital, they are advised to wash their hands and dispose of masks in one of the bins provided.

Virtual visiting

Virtual visiting services are still available for those who wish to talk to their loved ones via video call.

Staff at QA are happy to arrange a date and time for you through the Family Liaison Service via [email protected]