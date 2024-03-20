Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlie, 8, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in 2023 after suffering from seizures and a high temperature. Having tested positive for Flu, Charlie's mother, Caroline, was asked if they could use the swab in a new trial called the Resvir study. The study uses artificial intelligence technology to identify respiratory infections in minutes.

Having learned of his participation in the study, Charlie excitedly told the news to his school teachers. He said: "I was poorly and they took a swab. We said they could use it for research. I went back to school and told my teacher that I had saved mankind."

Caroline was pleased with the treatment her son received and saw no reason not help with the research study. She said: "The teams that looked after him in the Emergency Department were amazing and we have been referred quickly to Neurology so they can keep an eye on him. When we were asked to take part in research I thought that there was no reason not to, if you can help then you should.”

Charlie, 8, and his brother Finlay, 10, visited QA's Research Medical Unit after Charlie took part in an AI respiratory trial.

More than 850 people were swabbed in the first phase of the trial, with the second phase set to launch later this year. Charlie and his brother Finlay, 10, paid a visit to the Research Medical Unit at QA to learn more about research in the NHS. The brothers tried out virtual reality headsets, learnt how to use pipettes in the lab and looked at slides through microscopes.

Specialist Research Nurse Nicole Sproul said: “It was a pleasure to have Charlie and Finley visit us to find out more about what happens to swabs like Charlie’s as part of the Resvir study and meet some of the people at PHU who work within research. It is really special to be part of inspiring the next generation of researchers, nurses, scientists, surgeons or doctors.”