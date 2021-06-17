Residents at a Fareham care home thanked their carers with a 'fantastic' day

The Fernes care home celebrates National Carers Week

Staff at The Fernes care home in Catisfield were treated to an afternoon tea event including delicious cakes to mark National Carers’ Week last Wednesday (June 9), with family and friends arriving throughout the afternoon to join the fun – but sticking to the 30 guest limit.

And all the team received thank you cards and chocolates from Barchester Healthcare, which runs the home.

Cassie Munnoch, general manager at The Fernes, said residents were keen to say thank you to the staff. She said: ‘It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers’ Week and thank our fantastic carers with a summer party in our garden this year, and to be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends back again, whilst adhering to government guidance of course.’

The event also gave residents and staff a glimpse of life after Covid, as restrictions are easing.

She added: ‘It really does feel like life is getting back to normal now that we can have events and entertainment again. Everyone has had such a fantastic day, we’re all so happy to be able to see each other face to face.’

The Fernes provides residential care as well as dedicated dementia and respite care. Its varied life enrichment programme aims to keep residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

It comes as Barchester Healthcare was placed 14th in the Top 25 Best Big Companies in the UK to work for.

Barchester Healthcare was also awarded two further honours at the 2021 Best Companies Live recent event where the best employers in the UK were unveiled.

The company was awarded two-star outstanding status by its employees and it achieved 11th in the top 20 best health and social care companies to work for. Barchester Healthcare is one of the UK’s largest care providers and delivers care across its care homes and hospitals.

Anyone interested in finding out more about The Fernes can call 01329 443600.

