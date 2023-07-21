Alan Simcox, who lives in Waterlooville, found out he had the disease in February, just before he retired from a 30 year career at Bognor Fire Station. The diagnosis came years after his wife noticed syptoms such as anxiety, slower movements and his arms not swinging when walking. He was also diagnosed with REM Sleep Behaviour Disorder in 2016. Doctors estimate that he has been living with Parkinson’s for about 10 years, but Alan said he had to push to get a diagnosis.

In an effort to support others living with degenerative disease, as well as firefighters across the UK, Alan decided to take on Scafell Pike in Cumbria and fundraise for Parkinsons UK and The Firefighters Charity.

Alan with his sons Jamie and Stehen on the day he retired.

Alan, 56, had to abandon a previous hike up the mountain 25 years ago when he attempted the Three Peaks Challenge – but rolled his ankle while climbing Ben Nevis. Joined by former colleagues and his sons Jamie and Stephen, Alan will set off up the mountain tomorrow afternoon (July 22.)

Speaking ahead of the challenge, Alan said: “I was starting to notice things that weren’t myself, I think other people were as well but couldn’t put their finger on it. It was a relief to be diagnosed because I've got all the symptoms and had things going on in my life that I couldn’t explain."

Following the medical verdict, Alan decided to complete the challenge he started 25 years ago while he is still physically able. Alan and his sons will be joined by 10 members of his old watch crew.

He added: “I’m excited but anxious in certain respects. the weather couldn’t be worse if it possibly tried, but we are going to take that as more of a challenge. Before it would have been a bit more casual but now we’re going to have to dig in deep because it’s going to be very wet.”

