Revealed: Numbers waiting for routine treatment at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust in May

54,902 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust at the end of May

Junior doctors walked out last Thursday as part of five days of industrial action – amid record waiting lists across England.

NHS England figures show 54,902 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at PHT at the end of May – up from 51,902 in April, and 45,993 in May 2022.

Of those, 1,964 (4%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at PHT was 14 weeks at the end of May – the same as in April.

Nationally, 7.5 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of May.

Junior doctors walked out for five days from 7am last Thursday in the longest spell of industrial action in the history of the health service.

This week, consultants are set to strike for two days and radiographers across 43 NHS trusts will also walk out for two days from July 25.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, also called industrial action a ‘black cloud’ hanging over the health service, which is currently in the ‘most challenging period of operational pressure’.

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in May – the same as in April.

At Portsmouth Hospitals Trust, 7,526 patients were waiting for one of 13 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 1,824 (24%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Other figures show cancer patients at PHT are not being seen quickly enough.

The NHS states 85% of cancer patients urgently referred by a GP should start treatment within 62 days.

But NHS England data shows just 51% of patients urgently referred by the NHS who received cancer treatment at PHT in May began treatment within two months of their referral.

That was down from both 58% in April, and 70% in May 2022 last year.

Dr Sarah Scobie, acting director of research at the Nuffield Trust think tank, said: ‘Figures on NHS performance and GP patient experience illustrate clearly that there will be no sudden return to the waiting times the public have been promised and still expect.

‘The update from the NHS that it will adjust recovery targets on waits for planned operations is an acceptance of the difficult reality services now face with no end to doctor strikes in sight.’

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: ‘This Government is working to cut waiting times and the NHS is treating record numbers of patients each day.

