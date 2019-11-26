Rowans Hospice appeal to get terminally ill father chance to see latest Star Wars film with his son

A HOSPICE has made an appeal to give a terminally ill father the chance to see the latest Star Wars film early with his son.

Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville tweeted its appeal for a patient who is a Star Wars fan and wants to see the latest installment with his son but time is not on his side to make the premiere of the film on December 20.

READ MORE: Portsmouth family left feeling lost following legal battle after death of nine-year-old son

The tweet read: ‘Can you help? We have a patient who's a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the Dec 20. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you.’

It has been shared across social media hundreds of times with users tagging to film’s director J.J Abrams, actor John Boyega and Portsmouth FC owner’s Michael and Eric Eisner; Michael Eisner is the former chairman and chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company. Disney bought the Star Wars franchise in 2012.

READ MORE: Emergency closure for Havant school due to 'unprecedented' levels of illness

Rowans Hospice provides care for people with life-limiting illnesses and support for families in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire.

It is currently trying to raise £7.5m for its Rowans Hospice Silver Jubilee Appeal.

The proceeds raised will go towards a three-year renovation project, which includes the lightening and brightening of all patient bedrooms and en-suite facilities. Interactive controls will be installed, along with quiet patio areas for families and friends, plus new seating areas and private spaces.

The dedicated patient entrance will be refurbished to improve first experiences at the hospice and the new route will include colour, light, images of nature on the walls and clouds on the ceiling.