Rowans Hospice is aiming to raise £300,000 in 30 days

The 'Make a Pledge for Local Hospice Care' campaign seeks to raise £300,000 in 30 days to support an additional 80 patients per year.

In 2018, Rowans undertook an ambitious endeavour to modernise its In-patient Unit, recognizing the need to update its facilities that were initially considered 'state of the art' when the Hospice was founded in 1994.

As part of the renovation, three additional bedrooms were planned to prepare the charity for an increasing need for Hospice care, which is projected to grow by 25-47% by 2040.

However, with increasing running costs and reduced voluntary income following the pandemic and deepening cost of living crisis, the charity had to draw from its financial reserves to complete setting up the rooms.

And although all three rooms are fully furnished, the continuously increasing running costs of the Hospice alongside reduced voluntary income have prevented the opening of the three additional bedrooms.

The £300,000 sum will cover the costs of running the three extra bedrooms for one year, allowing the In-patient team of specialist palliative care doctors, nurses and other clinical professionals to provide an additional 1,000 days of care each year.

You can get involved in the ‘Make a pledge for local Hospice care’ campaign in a variety of ways:

*By making a donation;

*By becoming a Champion and spreading the word about the campaign;

*By raising income through an organised fundraising event.

Rowans Chief Executive Officer, Kirsteen Murray, said: “There has never been a greater need for dedicated end-of-life care.

"But the last few years had a significantly negative impact on the income streams of Rowans, particularly following the pandemic and, more recently, the limitations forced by the economic downturn and global difficulties.

"Without help from our supporters, we will not be able to keep up with the increasing need for specialist Hospice care.”