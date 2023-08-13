People gathered in Gosport this weekend to support a mental health charity and enjoy it’s first music festival in aid of suicide prevention.

R;pplefest - a family friendly festival with live music, DJ sets, inspirational speakers – took place at St John's Church, Forton Road, Gosport on Saturday, August 12.

R;pplefest aims to shine a light on mental health and suicide prevention, and to be a “wonderful celebration of life” and a “beautiful tribute” to Stubbington man Josh Hendy, who died by suicide at the age of 21 on November 25 2020. Josh had a love of music, DJ-ing as a hobby, and the festival was put together by his family and friends as a poignant tribute as well as a way to help others.

R;pple Suicide Prevention, the charity behind the festival, was set up by Josh’s brother Alice Hendy in the wake of his death and money raised goes towards helping it reach more people in need. To find out more about the work carried out by R;pple, visit the charity’s website here.

Here are eight pictures from the event:

1 . R;pplefest 2023 Pictured is: Darcey Evans from "Done up by Darcey" decorates Sarah Sales face. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . R;pplefest 2023 Pictured is: A mural outside of St John's church Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . R;pplefest 2023 Pictured is: Alec from Kooth, a free and anonymous counselling service and Debbie Rocketry and Katie Hughes from the Ollie Foundation, a suicide prevention charity. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4 . R;pplefest 2023 Pictured is: Justine, Katie, Rachael from Kellys heroes, a suicide and bereavement counselling service. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

