Haematology and Oncology Senior Sister Nurse Maria Dark has won the DAISY Nurse Leadership Awards Florence at the Nightingale Foundation (FNF)/ DAISY Day international conference 2023 in Coventry

Haematology and oncology senior sister nurse Maria Dark scooped the Daisy Nurse Leadership Awards at the Florence Nightingale Foundation (FNF)/ DAISY Day international conference in Coventry.

This globally recognised Nurse Leader Award is a new partnership between FNF and The Daisy Foundation, committed to recognising extraordinary nurses that provide compassionate care for patient and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria, who works for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “Attending the International DAISY Day 2023 was brilliant. Hearing shared stories of other nurses and midwives was heart-warming, and to be a finalist alongside Ross Sherrington was amazing.

“Throughout my six-year nursing journey at PHU, there has been many nurses who have inspired me but there is one specific nurse who has been my role model, a nurse I have always and still do look up to everyday. I always think to myself: ‘What would she do?’ That nurse is Heather Narey. I wouldn’t be the nurse I am today without Heather, teaching me all her skills and knowledge and for always believing in me.

“This award I received for me is a collective award, for myself, my team and all the leaders who have shaped me into the nurse I am today.

“I am proud to be a nurse, I am proud to be working at PHU to be surrounded by kind, caring and compassionate leaders, and I’m extremely proud to have been nominated, a finalist and an award winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Metcalfe, senior matron professional identity nominated Maria for the award. She added: “Maria is an unsung nursing hero in the organisation who champions the core values of the trust working together for patients, with compassion as one team and always improving.

“Maria consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership and role models compassionate care; she shines bright in our Trust and is a worthy candidate for the prestigious Daisy Nurse Leader Award.”