Seven-year-old raises over £500 for Cancer Research after her grandad was diagnosed with aggressive brain tumour
Piper Gandy, seven, from Clanfield, has raised £590 after being first to cross the line in the 3K Winchester Race for life.
Her grandad Colin Bennett, known as grandad Ben, was suddenly diagnosed with Glioblastoma, which is a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor and he had to have life saving surgery.
She had only ever run 2k park runs before but she decided that she wanted to have a challenge.
Piper said: ‘It was a really fun day and I am really happy that I could raise so much money for Grandad Ben and other people who are poorly with cancer. I’m already planning my next run to see if we can raise even more.’
She completed the run in just over 19 minutes.