Her grandad Colin Bennett, known as grandad Ben, was suddenly diagnosed with Glioblastoma, which is a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor and he had to have life saving surgery.

Piper Gandy raised £590 for Cancer Research after her grandad who was diagnosed with a fast growing brain tumour. Pictured: Piper with her mum running the race

She had only ever run 2k park runs before but she decided that she wanted to have a challenge.

Piper said: ‘It was a really fun day and I am really happy that I could raise so much money for Grandad Ben and other people who are poorly with cancer. I’m already planning my next run to see if we can raise even more.’