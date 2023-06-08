News you can trust since 1877
Seven-year-old raises over £500 for Cancer Research after her grandad was diagnosed with aggressive brain tumour

A young girl has raised over £500 for Cancer Research after her grandad was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST

Piper Gandy, seven, from Clanfield, has raised £590 after being first to cross the line in the 3K Winchester Race for life.

Her grandad Colin Bennett, known as grandad Ben, was suddenly diagnosed with Glioblastoma, which is a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumor and he had to have life saving surgery.

He has since recovered and Piper wanted to raise money for those who helped Grandad Ben get better.

Piper Gandy raised £590 for Cancer Research after her grandad who was diagnosed with a fast growing brain tumour. Pictured: Piper with her mum running the racePiper Gandy raised £590 for Cancer Research after her grandad who was diagnosed with a fast growing brain tumour. Pictured: Piper with her mum running the race
She had only ever run 2k park runs before but she decided that she wanted to have a challenge.

Piper said: ‘It was a really fun day and I am really happy that I could raise so much money for Grandad Ben and other people who are poorly with cancer. I’m already planning my next run to see if we can raise even more.’

She completed the run in just over 19 minutes.