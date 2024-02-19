Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This new initiative follows the success of the Targeted Lung Health Check in Portsmouth, which saw more than 9,000 of the city’s residents scanned in the last 18 months. People who are diagnosed with lung cancer at either stage 1 or 2, are nearly 20 times more likely to survive for five years compared to when the cancer is caught at a later stage. Of those who were scanned, 100 have been referred to lung cancer services and 80 percent of those diagnosed were found at either stage 1 or 2.

Over the next two years, people will be invited if they are eligible and registered with a GP surgery in either Fareham or Gosport, text reminders will also be sent out. Lung health check invites will be sent out to those eligible in yellow envelopes, starting Bridgemary Medical Centre. The check takes place in two stages. The first is an initial phone assessment with a specially trained health care advisor, and if the person is found to be high risk, they will be offered a CT scan on the lungs in the car park of Asda Supermarket on Newgate Lane in Fareham.

Targeted Lung Health Check programme lead and respiratory consultant at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, Dr Alex Hicks said: “Getting a free NHS lung health check is really important and we would encourage anyone between the ages of 55 nf 74 on Fareham and Gosport, who have ever smoked, to take up the offer. Lung cancer can have few symptoms in the early stages. This means that people often don’t seek medical help until tumours become more advanced.

“This check takes minutes but it can save your life. We have seen fantastic results in Portsmouth over the last 18 months. Many of our patients, who have had no issues found, have told us about the peace of mind it has given them, and those patients that do require treatment are grateful it has been caught early and therefore is more treatable.”

Dr Paul Howden, GP at The Whiteley Surgery said: “We are delighted that the Targeted Lung Health Check programme is rolling out to Fareham and Gosport. This is a good opportunity for those who are eligible to get a free quick check in the community. We are aiming to get as many people as possible to take up the offer of a lung health check because it really can save lives.

“If you do have any worrying symptoms now or have been coughing for three weeks or more please do contact your GP and get checked out.”