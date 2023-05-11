Sophie's Legacy football match raises £28,000 as ex-Portsmouth stars triumph - in pictures

Around £28,000 has been raised for a popular local charity from a football match involving former Pompey players.

The princely sum was generated for Sophie’s Legacy by a game which pitted Sophie’s Allstars against the Pompey Charity Squad at Gosport Borough FC on Monday.

The football match and fun day attracted a huge crowd of 2,600 as the local community once again showed its support for the cause.

Sophie’s Legacy was set up in memory of Sophie Fairall, who died in September 2021 aged just 10 after battling with a rare type of cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma, for almost a year.

The charity helps provide support and financial aid for the families of children in hospital.

Sophie’s mum, Charlotte, told The News: ‘It was a really good day, everyone really enjoyed it.

‘It was really good to see the support of everyone and people coming together as a community – that’s what it’s all about really.

‘The weather held off, which was some miracle because the forecast even on that morning was torrential rain.

‘We had a really good attendance around 2,600. Given how last weekend was for lots of people, we were really pleased.

‘We think we’re on track for about £28,000, which is an incredible amount and beat last year’s £25,000. It’s unbelievable that we managed to achieve that given so many factors.’

Charlotte said that as well as continuing to support the many families who are referred to the charity, the funds generated will help in its need to acquire a van to help with transportation, particularly for events.

On the field, the Pompey Charity Squad turned the tables following their 2-1 defeat in last year’s event by running out 8-2 winners on this occasion.

Former Pompey captain and current AFC Portchester goal machine Brett Pitman showed his class by scoring five of the goals.

Dan Baker and John Adams found the net for Sophie’s Allstars as they were beaten for the first time in their five matches to date.

Other names of note in a younger Pompey side this year included club legend Alan Knight, Danny Hollands, Rowan Vine, 2016/17 League Two title-winning skipper Michael Doyle and Wes Fogden. Former Kitman Kev McCormack was also present.

As well as the football, there was lots of family entertainment, including a bouncy castle and face painting, for people to enjoy.

Action from the football match between Sophie's Allstars and Pompey Charity Squad in aid of Sophie's Legacy

Karen Mulkeirins, left, and Holly Wylie from Aqua Platinum Projects, who sponsored the event

Charlotte Fairall

From left: Matt Ashley with his daughter Lillie Ashley (6) from Gosport, Sam Coy from Gosport, Adrian Trelfa from Manchester, Maddison Coy (9), Michael O'Leary from Havant and Kelly Fuller from Gosport