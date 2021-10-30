South Central Ambulance Service has issued a plea to people to only call 999 in the event of ‘life-threatening illnesses and injuries’ as it says it is struggling to respond to all calls.

A statement says: ‘South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident due to extreme pressures across our services.

‘Our staff and volunteers are working extremely hard to respond to calls but the volume is overwhelming.

‘Please, please, support us by using our services wisely, we’re here for life threatening illnesses and injuries. Thank you so much.’

The News reported last week that at one point on Wednesday, October 20, 30 ambulances were seen queuing outside Queen Alexandra Hospital, waiting to discharge patients.

The hospital’s deputy medical director Dr Mark Roland said then: ‘We're having a really difficult time here at the hospital. Currently we have increasing numbers of Covid cases in our beds and in our ITU.

‘We’ve started to see the first of our flu cases for this winter and we have a huge number of people attending hospital for other reasons not related to infections.

Ambulances parked outside the emergency department entrance at QA Hospital, Portsmouth in 2019

‘Our pressure on our services, on our emergency department, on our wards, is equivalent to what we would see at the very worst of the winter time.

‘We need our population to work with us, to help us and the other emergency services, including the ambulance service.’

Yesterday the hospital wrote on Facebook: ‘Our emergency department continues to be incredibly busy and we need your help.’

When ambulances have to queue at QA, it means they cannot be sent out to other call-outs, leading to longer waits for patients.

A Facebook post published early this morning on a Sarisbury Green residents page said that at 4am today there were 21 ambulances waiting outside QA with patients on board, with what was claimed to be a minimum nine-hour wait in accident and emergency,

Earlier this week, ambulance leaders have described the ‘highest level of emergency activity in history’ and reports from around the country paint a bleak picture of ambulances queuing for hours outside busy hospitals.

Martin Flaherty, managing director of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, said: ‘The ambulance sector is experiencing some of the highest levels of emergency activity in its history and this is regrettably leading to delays in the sector’s ability to respond to some patients.’