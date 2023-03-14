South Western Railway to put defibrillators at all 154 staffed stations on its network

The train operator is investing more than £500,000 in the project. The defibrillators will be placed in protective cabinets as close as possible to the front entrance of the stations.

Station staff and local ambulance services will be provided with the codes to unlock the cabinets, which they can provide to members of the public in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWR has partnered with the Alex Wardle Foundation to help raise awareness of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS), when someone dies unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest.

Steve Wardle, the co-founder of the Alex Wardle Foundation, named after his son who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2016. Mr Wardle works for South Western Railways, and the charity's work has helped inspire them to pay for 154 defibrillators at all of their staffed stations.

The charity was set up in memory of Alex Wardle, a medical student who passed away from SADS in March 2016.

Since it was set up, SWR has raised more than £7,000 for the charity to contribute community defibrillators as well as training courses for their use, which helped inspire SWR’s decision to fund the defibrillators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Wardle, Alex’s father and the charity’s co-founder said: ‘It is wonderful to see this vision come to life. Having worked on the railway for nearly 40 years, I am thankful of the railway family’s support. March 2023 will mark seven years since Alex’s death and, although I am still a grieving parent, I feel proud of everything that we have achieved to support our community.