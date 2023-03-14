South Western Railway to put defibrillators at all 154 staffed stations on its network
South Western Railway (SWR) is to have defibrillators at all 154 of the staffed stations on its network, which includes Hampshire, by the end of summer.
The train operator is investing more than £500,000 in the project. The defibrillators will be placed in protective cabinets as close as possible to the front entrance of the stations.
Station staff and local ambulance services will be provided with the codes to unlock the cabinets, which they can provide to members of the public in an emergency.
SWR has partnered with the Alex Wardle Foundation to help raise awareness of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS), when someone dies unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest.
The charity was set up in memory of Alex Wardle, a medical student who passed away from SADS in March 2016.
Since it was set up, SWR has raised more than £7,000 for the charity to contribute community defibrillators as well as training courses for their use, which helped inspire SWR’s decision to fund the defibrillators.
Steve Wardle, Alex’s father and the charity’s co-founder said: ‘It is wonderful to see this vision come to life. Having worked on the railway for nearly 40 years, I am thankful of the railway family’s support. March 2023 will mark seven years since Alex’s death and, although I am still a grieving parent, I feel proud of everything that we have achieved to support our community.
‘This is such a momentous occasion and a showcase of everyone’s dedication. Defibrillators save lives and I hope that one day, if needed, it will save someone and their family true heartbreak. We are extremely grateful, and this is such an exciting opportunity.’