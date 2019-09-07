A FAMILY-run care home in Southsea has been sold to a health firm in a deal supported by a Hampshire property team.

Winchester-based business property adviser Christie & Co led the deal to sell Bluebell Nursing Home, in St Ronan’s Road.

The site had previously been run by Ian Smith, director of Techscheme, who purchased the care facility through Christie & Co in 2004.

Mr Smith said: ‘This has been a real family business with my parents, myself and my son involved with the care home since we purchased back in 2004.

‘It was felt that now was a good time to sell and my parents to retire from the sector and for me to further develop my digital care based system DCA.

‘We are pleased that my son Matthew will have an active role with the new owners who were keen to keep him employed at Bluebell.’

Bluebell comprises five terraced houses which, although registered for 50, features 42 bedrooms over three floors, the majority of which have en suite facilities.

All floors are accessed by three passenger lifts and there is a large basement for ancillary areas.

The business was sold by way of a share transfer of the owning company.

The site has been acquired by Eleanor Nursing and Social Care, another family owned business, which operates care homes and provides care within the communities across the south of England.

Charles Phillips, a director at Christie & Co's Winchester office, handled the sale.

He said: ‘Having sold the home to Ian and his family back in 2004, it was a pleasure to be appointed their agent when the family decided to sell.

‘A good level of interest was expressed for this well performing home and I am confident that the home will prosper under the ownership of Eleanor Nursing and Social Care Ltd.’

Bluebell specialises in supporting patients over 65 who require personal care for dementia and nursing support for those battling disease, disorder or injury.

The site was rated ‘Good’ in all areas during its last inspection by health monitors from the Care Quality Commission in February 2017.

Inspectors praised Bluebell for its ‘safe environment’ and its good leadership. The nursing centre’s staff were also hailed as ‘kind, caring and compassionate’.